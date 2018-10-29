Scottish woman's hilarious Irn Bru Halloween costume goes viral

Have your say

A Scottish woman has gone viral after dressing up as an Irn Bru bottle for Halloween.

Jennifer Gallacher from Kilmarnock posted pictures on Twitter of her bright orange outfit, which even involves making her hair part of the look by having her flame-coloured ponytail 'pour' from the bottle.

READ MORE: Spa spy: Halloween finger painting at Buff

The pictures have so far amassed more than 33,500 'likes' and nearly 2,700 re-tweets after the makers of Scotland's national drink praised her efforts.

AG Barr liked and Tweeted Jennifer after they were tagged in an online post, and the drinks producer wrote: “That bottle cap necklace - it’s in the details.”

Jennifer created the outfit for her local Killie-ween celebrations at the weekend in a tribute to her favourite drink.

Complete with an orange Irn Bru t-shirt, bottle-cap necklace and a bottle of the orange nectar pouring out of her hair, Jennifer’s outfit has been a big hit online.

One Tweeter, Chloe Mckaig, wrote: "Omg outfit for next year sorted."

Another Twitter user, FantasyFootballTalk, even suggested to the drinks producer: "Lifetime of free supplies, surely."