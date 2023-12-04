World's Most Naughty Cat: Here are 10 of the naughtiest breeds of adorable cat - including the gorgeous Singapura cat
Here are 10 wonderfully curious cat breeds that make wonderful pets - but may enjoy a bit of mischief on the way!
Introducing a cat to your home for the first time is a job you simply must get right. Personalities, medical needs and all in between are paramount to your cats happiness.
These lovable creatures enjoy a cuddle, a play and some love from their owners just as much as dogs and other pets - however, these 10 cat breeds in particular love a little bit of playful mischief.
So if you're looking for funny - if a little naughty - cat breed to introduce to your home, these 10 curious kitties will suit your needs, according to PureWow.