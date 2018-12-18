Revealed: The most popular baby names in Scotland

It’s the name that parents in Scotland just can’t get enough of.

Jack was revealed today as the most popular name for baby boys registered north of the Border in 2018 - the 11th year in a row it’s topped the charts.

Image: National Registrars of Scotland

Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the third year in a row, followed by Emily in second place.

There are two new names in the girls’ top twenty: Eilidh, up from twenty first to nineteenth, and Mia, up from twenty third to twentieth.

Oliver and James now take joint second place for boys – James rose from third place while Oliver was alone in second place last year.

Rory rose from seventeenth to ninth and is the only entrant to the boys’ top ten, while Harry dropped off it, down from tenth to twelfth.

The two new names in the boys’ top twenty are Max, up from twenty fourth to nineteenth, and Finn, up from twenty fifth to twentieth.

National Records of Scotland registered 23,253 girls and 24,532 boys in the period covered by the figures. There were 4,130 different first forenames for girls and 3,322 for boys. Of these, 2,635 girls and 2,085 boys were given first forenames that were unique to them.

“Choosing the name of your baby is incredibly important, in most cases their name will stay with them for the rest of their lives,” said Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for culture. “It is always fun to see the names parents around the country are choosing and how it varies year to year.”