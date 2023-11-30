Here are 10 wonderfully curious cat breeds that make wonderful pets - but may enjoy a bit of mischief on the way!

Introducing a cat to your home for the first time is a job you simply must get right. Personalities, medical needs and all in between are paramount to your cats happiness.

These lovable creatures enjoy a cuddle, a play and some love from their owners just as much as dogs and other pets - however, these 10 cat breeds in particular love a little bit of playful mischief.

So if you're looking for funny - if a little naughty - cat breed to introduce to your home, these 10 curious kitties will suit your needs, according to PureWow.

1 . Balinese With its gorgeous thick coat, the Balinese cat breed is lovable but extremely curious! Photo Sales

2 . Balinese The super intelligent Bengal cat loves to explore! Photo Sales

3 . Colourpoint Shorthair Loving, devoted and adorable, this breed is also assertive and a little bit cheeky. Photo Sales

4 . Cornish Rex The unique Cornish Rex is one of the world's most addictive breeds but is also very playful! Photo Sales