Here are the top 10 most popular names for a cat in 2023. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro

Best Cat Names Ever 2024: Here are the top 10 names to call a gorgeous new cat

ManyPets have revealed the top 10 most popular cat names of 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 13:44 GMT

Have you adopted a new cat but are struggling to give it the perfect name? While you will ultimately end up calling him/her about five different names, we all start with the one cute name that we think suits our furry friend down the ground.

Like baby names, cat names can come and go in popularity and now ManyPets have released the list of the 10 most popular cat names for 2023.

Does your cats name make the list?

For the second year in a row, the name Luna is the most popular for a cat.

1. Luna

For the second year in a row, the name Luna is the most popular for a cat.

Meaning beautiful in Italian, the name Bella has grown in popularity during 2023.

2. Bella

Meaning beautiful in Italian, the name Bella has grown in popularity during 2023.

A great unisex name for a cat, Milo completes the top three.

3. Milo

A great unisex name for a cat, Milo completes the top three.

A newer addition to the list, Poppy has rocketed in popularity this year.

4. Poppy

A newer addition to the list, Poppy has rocketed in popularity this year.

