If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has rocketed to record levels, with around one in three British households now including a four-legged friend.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa and cuddle for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.
Of course, individual dogs may not reflect exactly the general attributes of their breed, but these pups are predisposed to being affectionate to their owners.
Here are 10 of the most loving breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
