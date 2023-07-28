All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
10 of the funniest names to call your pet cat - including the name Kitty Purry Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Funniest Cat Names: Here are 10 of the most witty and fun names to call your pet cat

Here are 10 funny cat names that will no doubt raise a smile but also make your cat even more adorable.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jan 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST

Cats are cool, but you know what makes them even cooler? A brilliant and hilarious cat name that will suit their furry little faces and cute little bean-toed paws.

Finding a name that suits your cat can be pretty tough. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different – something with a little bit more pizzazz.

Some cat names are so inventive they are quite impressive, but are hilarious in equal measure. Either way, it will make your kitty stand out in the crowd.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try these 10 cute but funny cat names.

Your love for a cat by the name of Kitty Purry will surely never grow old. I named a cat...and I liked it!

1. Kitty Purry

Your love for a cat by the name of Kitty Purry will surely never grow old. I named a cat...and I liked it! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo...

2. Florence and the Meowchine

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo... Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Once upon a time, in a galaxy fur fur away...okay, I'll stop.

3. Harrison Furred

Once upon a time, in a galaxy fur fur away...okay, I'll stop. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Want your little kitty cat to become an astronaut? Then you have to give them this perfect name!

4. Fuzz Aldrin

Want your little kitty cat to become an astronaut? Then you have to give them this perfect name! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

