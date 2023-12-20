Cute Names For A Cat 2023: Here are 10 names that were voted as the most popular for a beautiful cat in 2023
ManyPets have revealed the top 10 most popular cat names of 2023.
While many of us end up calling our gorgeous pet cat about five different names, we all start with the one cute name that we think suits our furry friend down the ground.
Like baby names, cat names can come and go in popularity and now ManyPets have released the list of the 10 most popular cat names for 2023.
Does your cats name make the list?
