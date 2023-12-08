All Sections
Choosing A Cat 2023: Here are the 10 most popular breed of beautiful cat on social media

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:44 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 16:01 GMT
Coming in many shapes, sizes and lovable breeds, cats have been worshipped for decades and have even moved onto the world of social media as hundreds of owners showcase their gorgeous kitties to the cat loving audience via Instagram.

But what are the most Instagrammable breeds of cat the world over?

Using new research commissioned by Mr Gamble, a Kiwi online comparison site, we have to answer via the majestic world of Cat Instagram!

By analysing different varieties of hashtags for each breed, researchers added them all up to produce the ultimate list of the most Instagrammable cat breeds. Does your cat breed make the list?

The Ragdoll cat breed has an astonishing 19,337,394 tags on Instagram.

1. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll cat breed has an astonishing 19,337,394 tags on Instagram. Photo: Frankie

The Ragdoll cat breed has a massive 17,633,262 tags on Instagram.

2. Maine Coon

The Ragdoll cat breed has a massive 17,633,262 tags on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The British Shorthair is one of the more commonly known cat breeds and has 15,094,891 tags on Instagram.

3. British Shorthair

The British Shorthair is one of the more commonly known cat breeds and has 15,094,891 tags on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs and has a whopping 10,387,236 tags on Instagram.

4. Scottish Fold

The Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs and has a whopping 10,387,236 tags on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

