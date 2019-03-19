Boy's name.

30 of the quirkiest names given to Scottish babies in 2018

Picking out a baby name can be a tricky business and is one that requires a good amount of thought.

Some Scottish parents are fond of more unusual baby names. Last year, many took inspiration from famous figures are celebrities when picking out a name, while others went with a sporting or political theme. Here are just a selection of the quirkiest choices that were given to babies born in Scotland in 2018, revealed by the National Records of Scotland.

Girl's name.

2. Luna-Marvella

Girl's name.
Girl's name.

3. Destiny-Dior

Girl's name.
Boy's name.

4. Lucifer

Boy's name.
