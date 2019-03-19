30 of the quirkiest names given to Scottish babies in 2018
Picking out a baby name can be a tricky business and is one that requires a good amount of thought.
Some Scottish parents are fond of more unusual baby names. Last year, many took inspiration from famous figures are celebrities when picking out a name, while others went with a sporting or political theme. Here are just a selection of the quirkiest choices that were given to babies born in Scotland in 2018, revealed by the National Records of Scotland.