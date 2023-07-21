All Sections
These 9 breeds are the fastest on the planet. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

World's Speediest Cat: 9 of the fastest breeds of adorable cat that love to run - including the Egyptian Mau

Here are 9 energy loving cats and cute kittens said to be the fastest cat breeds.
By Graham Falk
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

Are you looking for a new cat and kitten to welcome into the home? Want a kitten or cat that will enjoy play time and have bundles of energy?

Then you’re in luck, because there are many cat breeds who love to run and will match the energy you are looking for as they bound around the home and get all that kitty cat speed out!

It is actually reported that cats have become so popular, the average owner actually owns two of these beautiful animals?

While their personalities are all completely different, their needs and home environment to the individual cat, there are some that just fit perfectly for homes they can run about in and family who want an energetic cat breed.

Here are 9 of the fastest cat breeds on the planet, according to VetStreet.

1. Egyptian Mau

The Egyptian Mau’s reported has the ability to run up to 30 mph - which in turn means they are the fastest domestic cat breed on the globe! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Abyssinian

The beautiful Abyssinian cat breed is absolute packed with energy and loves to run and play. Not only that, the Abyssinian is also very intelligent and enjoys puzzle based games. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Savannah

The gorgeous Savannah cat breed looks wild in nature due its stunning markings but is also extremely athletic and loves to run, play and interact. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Manx

One of the cutest breeds on the planet, the Manx is also packed with energy and an ability to leap and climb around the home! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

