Cute, cuddly and worshipped for centuries, cats are one of the most adored animals on the planet - and are highly intelligent.
It is easy to understand why people get so obsessed with these beautiful creatures. After all, they have been worshipped for centuries.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are wondering which cat breeds are most intelligent, you will find some are brighter than others.
So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the smartest cat breeds on the globe, according to cat experts The Spruce Pets.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.