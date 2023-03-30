Here are 10 breeds of beautiful cats and kitten you may have never heard – from the Korat to the LaPerm.

You may have heard of the British or American Shorthair cat breed, perhaps even the energetic, loving and chatty Siamese kitty cat – but are you familiar with the adorable Chartreux cat breed or striking and gorgeous Turkish Van breed of cat?

Truth is, no matter the breed, cats are one of the most beautiful cats on the planet and it has been said that once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way!

Owners can sometimes be so in love with these gorgeous creatures that they get another – the average cat owner actually has two according to reports!

And while their personalities are all completely different and their needs are all individual, some of these beautiful rare cat breeds are so beautiful they certainly need more attention!

1 . Korat This ancient cat breed is of Thai descent and have been viewed as a prestigious breed for decades. They were often pets for those high up in Thailand's government. The Korat cat breed is considered a lucky breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Turkish Van Originally from Eastern Turkey, this gorgeous, fluffy cat breed has been around for hundreds of years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . LaPerm A soft and wavy coat makes this cat breed stand out amongst the crowd. They are known to be a very gentle breed and often great companions. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . Burmilla With striking silver markings, the Burmilla cat breed has long been a luxurious and glamorous cat. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro