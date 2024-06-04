Truth is, no matter the breed, cats are one of the most beautiful cats on the planet and it has been said that once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way!

Owners can sometimes be so in love with these gorgeous creatures that they get another – the average cat owner actually has two according to reports!

And while their personalities are all completely different and their needs are all individual, some of these beautiful rare cat breeds are so beautiful they certainly need more attention!

1 . Sokoke Peaceful and calm, this beautiful breed has a stunning fur coat and is known as an exotic shorthair breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Chartreux Quiet but active, this intelligent cat breed is one of the cleverest breeds on the planet and loves a good cat puzzle. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Cornish Rex With an intriguing curly coat, this rare cat breed is one of the most active on the globe. From the United Kingdom, these cats love to play and would require an owner who can stimulate them lots. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . American Wirehair This New York born cat breed has grown in popularity of late. It was originally bred to keep rodents out of the home, according to reports. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales