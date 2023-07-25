These 9 cat breeds will be the best for home that already have a dog.

If you’re looking to add a rescue cat or bring a new cute kitten into your home, it can be difficult deciding with is the best breed – and most importantly – the best personality for a home that already has a dog.

Reports even say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

It is said all cats are beautiful, and while that is true, you may be nervous introducing a new cat to your household if a dog is already in the home. if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, but want to ensure they can adapt to a dog, then these breeds are reported to be the best at mixing with canines according to LifeTimePetCover.co.uk.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home – especially when a dog or another animal is involved. Please do check that your dog, and the cat you are adopting, are suitable for homes with dogs.

1 . Ragdoll The Ragdoll cat breed loves to make new friends. They've been known to be able to be taught how to play fetch and have very dog like personalities - so can make good companions with dogs in the home! They are also SUPER cute. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Siberian They may not be the most loyal, but the Siberian cat breed can bond with a dog if they are introduce them properly, due to their ability to deal with noise. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Birman This adorable cat breed loves to play, and be chased around the home in particular. They are very calm and chilled and, with the right introduction, are known to work well with dogs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Norwegian Forest Cat This large and muscular breed get along well with dogs due to powerful nurturing instinct. It is unlikely to compete for their owners affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

