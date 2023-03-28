All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
7 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
These are 10 of the largest and cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These are 10 of the largest and cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These are 10 of the largest and cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

World's Largest Cat 2023: Here are 10 of the biggest breeds of adorable cat - including the Siberian cat breed

These are 10 of the biggest and cutest breeds of adorable cat – including the Turkish Van.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Jun 2022, 17:05 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:15 BST

There aren’t many animals loved in the same way cats are, with their cute little bean-shaped toes and pink noses, it is hard to imagine not being obsessed with these beautiful creatures.

And it is really no wonder that, according to reports, the average cat owner has two of these little stunners residing in their home.

Most vocal cat breeds: 10 of the loudest and chattiest cute breeds of cat

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.

Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of cute cat that won't shed much hair - including the Cornish Rex cat breed

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection.

1. Ocicat

The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms.

2. Ragdoll

Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Birman is a very affectionate cat breed that makes a fabulous family pet. A larger cat, they can weigh up to 15lbs.

3. Birman

The Birman is a very affectionate cat breed that makes a fabulous family pet. A larger cat, they can weigh up to 15lbs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Hailing from the Turkish mountains, the van is considered a luxurious cat. These cats can reach up to 20lbs, though are playful and active - even enjoying a splash in water!

4. Turkish Van

Hailing from the Turkish mountains, the van is considered a luxurious cat. These cats can reach up to 20lbs, though are playful and active - even enjoying a splash in water! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats