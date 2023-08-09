Here are the 10 fluffiest breeds of adorable cat.

Worshipped for hundreds of years, cats are some of the most loved creatures on the planet.

While they are fond of Dreamies and 16-hour snoozes, many cat owners attest that once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your life.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are wanting to add a big, fluffy cute cat with a gorgeous coat, then these 10 cats are known as the cat breeds who are most likely to offer you the most fluffy fur!

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Persian The Persian cat breed is extremely fluffy, and have gorgeous little faces that make them popular in households across the globe. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Maine Coon The gentle giant of the cat world is the gorgeous Maine Coon. This cat breed is one of the largest and fluffiest around. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Ragdoll The Ragdoll cat breed is one of the cutest breeds on the globe. Said to be one of the most laid back cat breeds, they have an amazing, fluffy coat. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Norwegian Forest Cat This stunning cat breed are very cuddly and get along well with other cat breeds - and even dogs! However, their fluffy far means you will definitely need to brush them regularly. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

