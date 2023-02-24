Scotland's National Newspaper
Currently, these 10 cat breeds are the most popular on the globe. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

World's Favourite Cat Breed 2023: Here are the 10 most popular and lovely breeds of cat - including the stunning Balinese cat breed

Here are the 10 of the world’s most popular and loved breeds of gorgeous cat.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

Crazy, sleepy and adorable – cats are one of the most loved creatures on the planet.

And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their loveable pet.

So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.

1. Balinese

Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian cat is a clever, yet curious kitty who enjoys causing little bits of chaos. They do like to show off their gymnastic skills too.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

3. Bengal

Like a mini leopard, the Bengal cat has markings that are extremely striking. They are one of the most loving and affectionate cats on the planet.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

