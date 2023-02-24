Here are the 10 of the world’s most popular and loved breeds of gorgeous cat.

Crazy, sleepy and adorable – cats are one of the most loved creatures on the planet.

And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their loveable pet.

So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.

1 . Balinese Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Abyssinian The Abyssinian cat is a clever, yet curious kitty who enjoys causing little bits of chaos. They do like to show off their gymnastic skills too. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

3 . Bengal Like a mini leopard, the Bengal cat has markings that are extremely striking. They are one of the most loving and affectionate cats on the planet. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . American Shorthair The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images