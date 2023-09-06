World's Biggest Cat 2023: Here are 10 of the largest breeds of stunning cat perfect for cuddling - including the gorgeous Siberian
Not many animals are loved in the same way cats are, with their cute little bean-shaped toes and pink noses, it is hard to imagine not being obsessed with these beautiful creatures in our lives.
It is really no wonder that, according to reports, the average cat owner has two of these little stunners residing in their home.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.
So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.