All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
These are the most popular breeds of working dog in the UK.These are the most popular breeds of working dog in the UK.
These are the most popular breeds of working dog in the UK.

Working Dogs: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable working dog in Britain - including the loving Rottweiler 🐶

They may be terrific at carrying out useful tasks, but working dog breeds can also make great pets.
By David Hepburn
Published 6th Aug 2021, 14:28 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 10:41 GMT

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is intelligent, strong, watchful and alert, it’s worth looking at breeds in the Working Group.

These are the 10 most popular working dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations.

Read more:

These are the 10 best breeds of dog for inexperienced first-time owners

Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for owners who live alone

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

There's no doubting the top dog in the UK when it comes to the Working Group. The Boxer is a German import that had 3,202 registrations last year.

1. Boxer

There's no doubting the top dog in the UK when it comes to the Working Group. The Boxer is a German import that had 3,202 registrations last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The French Dogue de Bordeaux, also commonly known as the Bordeaux Mastiff, is a large powerful dog that is becoming increasingly popular in the UK. There were 1,500 registrations of the breed last year.

2. Dogue de Bordeaux

The French Dogue de Bordeaux, also commonly known as the Bordeaux Mastiff, is a large powerful dog that is becoming increasingly popular in the UK. There were 1,500 registrations of the breed last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A gentle giant, the Great Dane is one of the world's largest dogs, but thay have a very sweet nature and get on particularly well with children. A total of 772 were Kennel Club registered last year.

3. Great Dane

A gentle giant, the Great Dane is one of the world's largest dogs, but thay have a very sweet nature and get on particularly well with children. A total of 772 were Kennel Club registered last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
With 1,440 Kennel Club registrations in 2020, the Dobermann, or Doberman Pinscher, is the fourth most popular dog in the Working Group. Another dog of German descent, it is very protective of its human family.

4. Dobermann

With 1,440 Kennel Club registrations in 2020, the Dobermann, or Doberman Pinscher, is the fourth most popular dog in the Working Group. Another dog of German descent, it is very protective of its human family. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BritainRottweilerFacebook