Here are 10 reasons that cats have the zoomies. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 reasons that cats have the zoomies. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Why do cats do zoomies: 8 reasons cats love to run around the house like crazy

Here are 8 reasons your adorable cat loves to zoom around the house at random times during the day.

By Graham Falk
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

If you have ever owned a loving cat and or cute kitten then you will know all about the zoomies – especially those who own cats that like to running round the house at 100mph at 3am!

At random points in the day, it is almost certain that a cat will randomly take off like a rocket in the households and get a hint of the zoomies as they charge about like nothing else.

But why do cats do zoomies? Truthfully, there are a number of reasons linked as to why cats will dart around your home for no apparent reason at certain points in the day – and here are 13 of them!

Some cats zoom around the house after going to the toilet. Often, it is just to celebrate a job well done (no, really) it can sometimes mean they are uncomfortable, so be sure to check their stool has no abnormalities.

1. After going to the toilet

Some cats zoom around the house after going to the toilet. Often, it is just to celebrate a job well done (no, really) it can sometimes mean they are uncomfortable, so be sure to check their stool has no abnormalities. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

It is not unusual for a cat to sleep for the majority of the day, so sometimes a quick fire zoomie allows them to get out their pent-up energy after a day of rest.

2. Pent-up energy

It is not unusual for a cat to sleep for the majority of the day, so sometimes a quick fire zoomie allows them to get out their pent-up energy after a day of rest. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats are hunters and zooming is often how cats engage their inner hunter. The periods of play allow cats to hone their inner survival instincts such as stalking, pouncing and pursuing.

3. The inner hunter

Cats are hunters and zooming is often how cats engage their inner hunter. The periods of play allow cats to hone their inner survival instincts such as stalking, pouncing and pursuing. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Some cats simply need more play time and run around the house to stimulate themselves. Try playing fetch and games with your cat to release their energy.

4. Lack of stimulation

Some cats simply need more play time and run around the house to stimulate themselves. Try playing fetch and games with your cat to release their energy. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

