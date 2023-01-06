News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Dogs come in a whole range of shapes and sizes.

What's The Biggest Dog?: Here are the world's 10 largest breeds of adorable dog - snuggly gentle giants 🐶

If you are looking for a puppy, you’re not alone – dog ownership has rocketed in recent years and demand remains at a record high.

By David Hepburn
43 minutes ago

UK Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged during the global pandemic, and 2021 alone saw an increase in registrations of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

You may opt for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

But if you have plenty of space and an active lifestyle you might want to consider a larger dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions and are often more adaptable and easier to train than their more diminutive cousins.

So, if you’re wanting to get a dog and ‘go large’, these are the 10 biggest gentle giants out there.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. English Mastiff

The English Mastiff is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of World Records an English Mastiff dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Great Dane

The majestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of World Records includes a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Saint Bernard

Originally bred to rescue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Neopolitan Mastiff

Weighing in at up to 70kg, Neopolitan Mastiffs are Italian gentle giants that are known for loving their families unconditionally, but can be wary of strangers.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Facebook