These are 10 breeds of beautiful cat most likely to have a pre-existing condition. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
What is the most unhealthy cat breed: 10 of the unhealthiest breeds of beautiful cat born with pre-existing conditions

These 10 gorgeous cat breeds are most likely to become unwell due to a pre-existing medical condition.

By Graham Falk
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:30 GMT

Cat owners can assure you that once a cat owns you – sorry, once you own a cat – you will be forever addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days.

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt.

1. Exotic Shorthair

This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt. Photo: Exotic Shorthair

The stunning and popular Persian cat breed can develop issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat faces.

2. Persian

The stunning and popular Persian cat breed can develop issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat faces. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

This hairless and worshipped cat breed has been known to develop skin issues and is sadly prone to a gum infection known as Periodontal disease.

3. Sphynx

This hairless and worshipped cat breed has been known to develop skin issues and is sadly prone to a gum infection known as Periodontal disease. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole.

4. Ragdoll

The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats