All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
34 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
Want a cute name for your new pet cat? These are 10 most popular in the UK in 2023.
Want a cute name for your new pet cat? These are 10 most popular in the UK in 2023.
Want a cute name for your new pet cat? These are 10 most popular in the UK in 2023.

What is the most popular name for a cat 2023: 10 of the most cute cat names for a male cat

Needing a name for your cute pet cat? These 10 names are the most popular in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:45 GMT

If you’re about to welcome a new rescue cat or kitten into your home, one of the most important parts of the process is getting the perfect name.

Big Fluffy Cats 2023: Here are the 10 fluffiest breeds of adorable cat

A name that suits your adorable new pal is key to welcoming your new little man into your home.

Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that don't shed much hair - including the LaPerm cat breed

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

On Trend Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 9 of the most expensive breeds of loving cat - including the unique Savannah

Loki is a unisex name that originates from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

1. Loki

Loki is a unisex name that originates from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor!

2. Leo

Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.”

3. Charlie

A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.” Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The name Milo have increased in popularity with cat owners. Milo is likely derived from multiple sources. In Slavic languages, the root mil- means “dear” or “beloved."

4. Milo

The name Milo have increased in popularity with cat owners. Milo is likely derived from multiple sources. In Slavic languages, the root mil- means “dear” or “beloved." Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats