All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
15 minutes ago 25 injured after ship topples over in 'terrifying' ‘major incident’ at dry dock
51 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
Here are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2023. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2023. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2023. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

What is the most healthy cat breed 2023: 10 of the healthiest breeds of beautiful cat - including the cute Ragamuffin

If you’re looking for a beautiful breed of cute cat that won’t require visits to the vet very often then these 10 breeds will suit your home perfectly.

By Graham Falk
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT

They come in all shapes and sizes but have one thing in common – they are all adorable! Cats are understandably one of the most loved animals on the planet and, while not as many as dogs, there are a number of cute cat breeds from which to choose from.

The 10 most expensive breeds of cute cat in 2023

Here are the 10 of the most cute cat names for a male cat in 2023

Loving, attentive and affectionate, cats are so much more than just an independent animal and often make amazing companions around the home.

However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importance. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in.

Quite simply one of world's most popular breeds, the Ragamuffin is commonly a very healthy breed. And how about these gorgeous eyes?

1. Ragamuffin

Quite simply one of world's most popular breeds, the Ragamuffin is commonly a very healthy breed. And how about these gorgeous eyes? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The oldest cat to have ever lived was a Siamese cat at an astonishing 30 years old! However, generally a healthy breed, they often live up to 13 years old.

2. Siamese

The oldest cat to have ever lived was a Siamese cat at an astonishing 30 years old! However, generally a healthy breed, they often live up to 13 years old. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Manx breed has almost always no tail - but remains an active breed that love to hunt. They can live for as long as 13 years.

3. Manx

The Manx breed has almost always no tail - but remains an active breed that love to hunt. They can live for as long as 13 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years.

4. Savannah Cat

While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats