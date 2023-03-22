If you’re looking for a beautiful breed of cute cat that won’t require visits to the vet very often then these 10 breeds will suit your home perfectly.

They come in all shapes and sizes but have one thing in common – they are all adorable! Cats are understandably one of the most loved animals on the planet and, while not as many as dogs, there are a number of cute cat breeds from which to choose from.

Loving, attentive and affectionate, cats are so much more than just an independent animal and often make amazing companions around the home.

However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importance. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in.

Ragamuffin Quite simply one of world's most popular breeds, the Ragamuffin is commonly a very healthy breed. And how about these gorgeous eyes?

Siamese The oldest cat to have ever lived was a Siamese cat at an astonishing 30 years old! However, generally a healthy breed, they often live up to 13 years old.

Manx The Manx breed has almost always no tail - but remains an active breed that love to hunt. They can live for as long as 13 years.

Savannah Cat While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years.