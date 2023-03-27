Here are 10 gorgeous cat breeds most likely to enjoy a cat nap as opposed to play time.

Many owners will tell you that once a cat owns you – sorry, once you own – you will be addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days.

Did you know the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? Though we expect it may be even more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Selkirk Rex Patient and tolerant, the Selkirk Rex cat breed are not as attention seeking as other breeds. They do enjoy some playtime, but are quite content to stay chilled out. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Exotic Shorthair Sweet, affectionate and quiet, the Exotic Shorthair is said to be a good cat breed for those with smaller properties due to the fact it doesn't require much space to run, and prefers warm, cosy snuggles in the house with their owner. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . Ragdoll The Ragdoll cat breed is super chilled out. If you think you enjoy a snooze and a snuggle, these little beauties are experts at it. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . American Shorthair One of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair is able to get along with the entire household. They laid back attitude can sometimes lead to weight gain, so it is good to get some exercise into them when possible. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro