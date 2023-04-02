All Sections
BREAKING
Westie Trivia: Here are 10 interesting facts you should know about the adorable West Highland Terrier 🐕

Westies are one of the most characterful breeds of dog out there, but how much do you really know about the West Highland Terrier?

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Jan 2022, 10:45 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:58 BST

Since the pandemic hit, more of us than ever have welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, with the Kennel Club reporting soaring dog ownership.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often features on people’s canine wishlists is the West Highland Terrier – they are an instantly recognisable breed of dog that make loving family pets.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about West Highland Terriers.

The West Highland Terrier we know today is descended from a number of 19th century breeding programmes in Scotland, with Edward Donald Malcolm, 16th Laird of Poltalloch, credited with its creation. He bred from the Poltalloch Terrier, but other related breeds of the time include George Campbell, 8th Duke of Argyll's Roseneath Terrier and Dr Americ Edwin Flaxman's Pittenweem Terriers.

1. A noble lineage

The West Highland Terrier we know today is descended from a number of 19th century breeding programmes in Scotland, with Edward Donald Malcolm, 16th Laird of Poltalloch, credited with its creation. He bred from the Poltalloch Terrier, but other related breeds of the time include George Campbell, 8th Duke of Argyll's Roseneath Terrier and Dr Americ Edwin Flaxman's Pittenweem Terriers. Photo: Canva/Getty Image

Photo Sales
During the reign of James VI of Scotland, in the 16th century, the monarch gifted a dozen Scottish White Terriers to the Kingdom of France.

2. A fine gift

During the reign of James VI of Scotland, in the 16th century, the monarch gifted a dozen Scottish White Terriers to the Kingdom of France. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
It's believed that white terriers first arrived on UK shores on a ship from the Spanish Armada that was wrecked on the island of Skye in 1588. Their descendents were kept distinct from other native breeds by the Clan Donald.

3. New arrivals

It's believed that white terriers first arrived on UK shores on a ship from the Spanish Armada that was wrecked on the island of Skye in 1588. Their descendents were kept distinct from other native breeds by the Clan Donald. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Be careful taking your Westie out for long summer walks - they are one of the breeds of dog most at risk of getting sunburnt. A touch of sunscreen - particularly behind the ears - can prevent painful red skin.

4. Sensitive skin

Be careful taking your Westie out for long summer walks - they are one of the breeds of dog most at risk of getting sunburnt. A touch of sunscreen - particularly behind the ears - can prevent painful red skin. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
