Welsh Dog Breeds: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog that originated in Wales - including the loving Pembroke Welsh Corgi 🐕

These dogs all originated in the hills and valleys of Wales.

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

All types of dog also have a geographical history, having a country where they were first bred and developed – before spreading across the world and being recognised by kennel clubs.

Here are 11 breeds of dog that have Welsh heritage.

A rare Welsh breed developed in the 19th century by Captain John Edwardes at Sealyham House, in Pembrokeshire, the Sealyham Terrier is now facing extinction - a far cry from its glory days after the First World War when it was associated with Hollywood stars and the British Royal Family.

One of two Welsh Corgi breeds, the Cardigan Welsh Corgi is one of the oldest breeds of British dog. They are known for being fiercely loyal to their owners.

Originally used in its native Wales to hunt foxes, rodents and badgers, the Welsh Terrier is another terrier breed at risk of extinction, with as few as 300 puppies being born in a typical year. It's claimed that the Welsh Terrier is the oldest existing dog breed in the UK.

Thought to now be extinct, the Old Welsh Grey Sheepdog looked similar to the Scottish Bearded Collie (pictured). The popularity of the Border Collie for herding livestock saw a sharp decline in the breed from the early 20th century. The last known examples of the breed lived in the Upper Towy Valley in the 1980s.

