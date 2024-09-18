Some dogs just love going for a dip.Some dogs just love going for a dip.
Water Dogs 2024: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make the best swimmers - including the loving Labrador Retriever

By David Hepburn

Published 5th Aug 2021, 16:30 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 12:20 BST
These dog companions are never happier than when they are splashing around in the sea, a river, or a loch.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to a record high in the last few years and round one-in-three UK households now have at least one four-legged friend of the canine persuasion.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But if you want a pup that is equally at home in the water as on land, then there are certain dogs that should top your wish list

Here are 10 of the breeds that are born to swim, according to the American Kennel Club.

The UK's most popular dog breed, the Labrador Retriever was bred to collect shot wildfowl that often landed in the water, so being a good swimmer was crucial. Today Labs are happy to fetch sticks and balls from water for hours on end.

1. Labrador Retriever

The UK's most popular dog breed, the C was bred to collect shot wildfowl that often landed in the water, so being a good swimmer was crucial. Today Labs are happy to fetch sticks and balls from water for hours on end. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

An incredibly rare breed, the Otterhound was, as its name suggests, used to hunt otters in Britain until the practice was outlawed in 1978. An exceptionally strong swimmer, they even have webbed feet for extra speed in the water.

2. Otterhound

An incredibly rare breed, the Otterhound was, as its name suggests, used to hunt otters in Britain until the practice was outlawed in 1978. An exceptionally strong swimmer, they even have webbed feet for extra speed in the water. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

An ancient breed though to be the canine from which all water dogs are descended, the Lagotto Romagnolo is now prized for its ability to sniff out precious truffles.

3. Lagotto Romagnolo

An ancient breed though to be the canine from which all water dogs are descended, the Lagotto Romagnolo is now prized for its ability to sniff out precious truffles Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another breed that has webbed feet perfect for swimming, the Portuguese Water Dog was used by fishermen to herd fish into nets and collect lost equipment from the sea.

4. Portuguese Water Dog

Another breed that has webbed feet perfect for swimming, the Portuguese Water Dog was used by fishermen to herd fish into nets and collect lost equipment from the sea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

