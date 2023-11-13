Dogs aren’t just for people who live in the countryside – city dwellers can have a four-legged friend too.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

And where you live should also have a bearing on what type of dog is at the top of your wishlist.

We’re not all lucky enough to have a detatched house with a huge garden, or live in the countryside where dogs can have plenty of outdoor space outside their door.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a pup, with many breeds not having a problem with pavement walks, apartment living, traffic noise and limited space.

Here are 10 of the breeds that are happy to live in a city.

1 . Bichon Frise Naturally cocky, there's little that a city can throw at a Bichon Frise that will phase them. Their compact size, meanwhile, means that much of their daily exercise can be done indoors.

2 . Bulldog With a sweet and gentle disposition, the Bulldog is also incredibly lazy. Whether you live in a one bedroom flat, or an eight bedroom mansion, this is a dog that's only really interested in how comfy your sofa is.

3 . Border Terrier For city dwellers who want a dog that will join them for long urban adventures the Border Terrier could be a perfect choice. These small dogs don't need much space indoors, but are happy to walk for miles on end and aren't too fussed if that's on pavement or grass.

4 . Greyhound You might think that the lightning-quick Greyhound (and their smaller cousin the Italian Greyhound) would need a country mansion to have adequate space - but you'd be wrong. Just as long as you are within walking distance of an enclosed park where they can expend energy once a day, they'll be happy to nap for most of the rest of the time. Their relaxed nature also means that they are the perfect dog to accompany you to the pub.