Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, with some arguably more elegant and photogenic than others...

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged since the start of the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Of course sometimes there’s a certain breed of dogs that we think looks particularly cute, with some going for the elegance of an Afghan Hound or the model dog looks of a Labrador Retriever.

But others want a dog that has slightly less obvious charm – we’re talking unusual looks, wrinkles in odd places, and beauty that’s more in the eye of the beholder.

Some might call them ugly, and some of their owners might even agree, but they still make loving and dedicated pets.

So, without wanting to hurt any canine feelings – here are the 10 breeds of dog that are perfectly, adorably and beautifully ugly.

1 . Pug Bulging eyes, a flat snout and a deeply wrinkled brow certainly hasn't harmed the popularity of the Pug. Originally bred in ancient China they remain a much-loved breed today. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Chinese Crested One of the most regular winners at the World's Ugliest Dog competition held every year in California, the Chinese Crested looks completely unlikely any other breed. Despite their challenging looks, these dogs can melt the hardest heart. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Xoloitzcuintle Also known as the Mexican Hairless, the Xoloitzcuintle is an unusual sight in Britain's parks - perhaps because they aren't fans of cold winters as they have very little insulating fur. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Bedlington Terrier Even if you don't accept that the Bedlington Terrier is ugly, it's surely not up for debate that it's a very odd looking dog. Its appearance suggests there might be a small sheep somewhere in the family tree. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

