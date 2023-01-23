Tropical Fish For Small Aquariums: Here are 10 breeds of exotic fish that are perfect for a 5 litre tank - including the colourful Betta Fish
It’s estimated that around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.
And the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) say there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.
It’s important to ensure that you get the right fish for your particular aquarium or your pets will not be happy and healthy.
And while the size of tank is only limited by your budget and availably space in your home, there are plenty of beautiful fish that will thrive in a small five litre tank.
So, here are 10 of the best species of schooling fish for aquarists (people who maintain aquariums) who only have room for a small tank.