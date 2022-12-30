It’s estimated that around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into out homes after cats and dogs.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.
But if you’re setting up an aquarium for the first time there are some fish that experts recommend due to their ease of care and low prices.
So, here are the 10 best species of fish for novice aquarists (people who maintain aquariums).
1. Neon Tetra
The Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You'll need a seperate tank if you want to breed then though.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Guppy
The beautiful Guppy is one of the most low maintenance tropical fish out there. Also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish - which have large multi-coloured tails and originally come from northeast South America. In common with some other common aquarium fish, they live-birth their young, rather than laying eggs. Many first time fish owners have been delighted to wake up one morning to find tiny Guppy babies have arrived overnight.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Molly
From the same family as the Guppy - and equally easy to keep - Mollies can be differentiated by their body shape and smaller tail. Widespread across the Americas, the Molly can come in a variety of colours, with black and orange being among the most popular with aquarium owners.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Zebra Danio
Also known as the Zebra Fish. like most of the fish on this list the Zebra Danio is a relatively small fish, hence doesn't need an enormous tank. Get at least five and they will naturally form a school. These fish will eat pretty much anything so that's one less thing to worry about.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images