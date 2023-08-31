These dogs all have a fabulous coat of many (well, three) colours, making them eyecatching pets.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Dogs come in all shapes, sizes and shades, but there’s something particularly attractive about dogs that have multiple colours in their coats.

Certain breeds have two, three or even more colour hair – including brindles, where the colours are blended together or striped, or merle, who have marbled patterns constituting at least two colours.

A third category of coat is tricolour - three different colours in distinct patches that make any one dog’s hair completely unique, like a human fingerprint.

Here are 10 breeds that have distinguished tricolour coats.

Boxer Originally bred in Germany as fighting dogs, the Boxer in now usually a beloved family pet. Their neat coat has patches of brown, black, and white.

Beagle Bred to hunt in packs, the beautiful Beagle is in many ways the classic tricolour dog breed. These mischievous pup has a coat of white, brown and black.

Australian Shepherd An interesting fact about the Australian Shepherd is that it's not actually from Australia - having been first bred in the USA. Their luxuriant coat has patches of black, red, or blue mixed with white or brown.

Australian Cattle Dog Unlike the previous pup, the Australian Cattle Dog is genuinely from Down Under, where it is still used to herd and guard animals on vast Outback ranches. Their coats feature a mix of black, brown and grey fur.