All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Some breeds of dog are easier to toilet train than others.Some breeds of dog are easier to toilet train than others.
Some breeds of dog are easier to toilet train than others.

Hard To House Train Dogs: Here are the 10 trickiest breeds of adorable dog to toilet train - including the loving Dachshund 🐕

If you value your carpets and don’t like mess then these dog breeds might be worth avoiding.

By David Hepburn
Published 6th Jan 2022, 15:28 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared over the pandemic and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring their new pet is quickly toilet trained – knowing to go outside to relieve themselves. Some breeds practically train themselves, while others may continue to do their business inside well into adulthood. Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most difficult to house train.

Read more:

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Notoriously stubborn, even if a Dachshund knows it's meant to go outside it might simply not bother.

1. Dachshund

Notoriously stubborn, even if a Dachshund knows it's meant to go outside it might simply not bother. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Pug is another dog that may ignore its housebreaking training when it suits them. These diminutive characters hate the cold and wet weather, so may unilaterally decide to avoid it entirely.

2. Pug

The Pug is another dog that may ignore its housebreaking training when it suits them. These diminutive characters hate the cold and wet weather, so may unilaterally decide to avoid it entirely. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Basset Hound is so lazy it can be hard to persuade them to expend the energy to go outside. Gentle coaxing is the preferred method, as getting angry with a sensitive Basset will just make matters worse.

3. Basset Hound

The Basset Hound is so lazy it can be hard to persuade them to expend the energy to go outside. Gentle coaxing is the preferred method, as getting angry with a sensitive Basset will just make matters worse. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Beagle is so energetic that it can be difficult to get them to sit still for long enough for toilet training. Treats and praise are the best method for this hyper dog.

4. Beagle

The Beagle is so energetic that it can be difficult to get them to sit still for long enough for toilet training. Treats and praise are the best method for this hyper dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DachshundPuppiesDog ownersDogsDog lovers