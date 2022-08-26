Tricky To Housetrain Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that are hardest to toilet train - including the loving Pug 🐶
If you value your carpets and don’t like mess then these dog breeds could drive you around the bend.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring their new pet is quickly toilet trained – knowing to go outside to relieve themselves. Some breeds practically train themselves, while others may continue to do their business inside well into adulthood. Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most difficult to house train.