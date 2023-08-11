All Sections
Small and adorable, toy dogs are a popular choice with British owners.

Trendy Toy Dogs: These are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable toy dog in the UK - from Chihuahua to Pug 🐕

It’s been a bumper few years for dog ownership, with more of us than ever before welcoming a new four-legged friend into our homes – and our hearts.
By David Hepburn
Published 30th Jun 2022, 10:26 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club that were released recently.

In 2021 they registered a remarkable 349,013 dogs, compared to 250,659 in 2020 – in increase of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.

Of the 221 different recognised breeds of pedigree dog, many saw huge increases, including the ever-popular Labrador Retriever with 61,559 registrations in 2021 compared with 39,905 the year before.

It was also a good year for toy dogs, with 21,031 registrations – up from 18,085 the year before.

Here are the 10 breeds of toy dog that have received the most new registrations in according to the latest Kennel Club figures.

There's no doubting the top toy dog. The Pug retains the title it has held for several years, with 6,122 registrations.

1. Pug

There's no doubting the top toy dog. The Pug retains the title it has held for several years, with 6,122 registrations.

The Cavalier King Charles retains second sport, with 3,772 new puppies registered in 2021 - a big jump from 2,979 the year before.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles retains second sport, with 3,772 new puppies registered in 2021 - a big jump from 2,979 the year before.

Named after the Pomerania region where it was first bred - encompassing parts of modern day Poland and Germany - the Pomeranian had 2,632 registrations last year, making it the third most popular toy dog.

3. Pomeranian

Named after the Pomerania region where it was first bred - encompassing parts of modern day Poland and Germany - the Pomeranian had 2,632 registrations last year, making it the third most popular toy dog.

The world's smallest dog, there are two different types of Chihuahua. The Smooth Coat Chihuahua is the most popular, with 1,769 registrations in 2021, up from 1,508 the year before.

4. Smooth Coat Chihuahua

The world's smallest dog, there are two different types of Chihuahua. The Smooth Coat Chihuahua is the most popular, with 1,769 registrations in 2021, up from 1,508 the year before.

