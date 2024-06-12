A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels of late.
In 2021 they registered a remarkable 349,013 dogs, compared to 250,659 in 2020 – in increase of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.
Of the 221 different recognised breeds of pedigree dog, many saw huge increases, including the ever-popular Labrador Retriever with 61,559 registrations in 2021 compared with 39,905 the year before.
It was also a good year for Terriers, with 24,499 registrations – up 34 per cent from the year before.
Almost every breed of Terrier showed an increase of ownership, with big jumps for the likes of the Glen of Imaal Terrier, with a 130 per cent increase in popularity, and the Bull Terrier which saw registrations soar by 62 per cent.
Here are the 11 breeds of Terrier that have received the most new registrations in according to the latest Kennel Club figures.
