These 10 gorgeous cat breeds and kittens are the most popular across the globe in 2023.

It is easy to understand why cats are so extremely popular, with their cute bean-toe like paws and fluffy little bodies, cats have an amazing personality and find into the home seamlessly in many cases.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their lovable pet.

So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.

1 . Bengal Like a mini leopard, the Bengal cat has markings that are extremely striking. They are one of the most loving and affectionate cats on the planet.

2 . Abyssinian The Abyssinian cat is a clever, yet curious kitty who enjoys causing little bits of chaos. They do like to show off their gymnastic skills too.

3 . American Shorthair The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings.

4 . Balinese Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too.

