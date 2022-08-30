Trainable Cats: The 10 beautiful cat breeds that are easiest train - from the cute Pixiebob breed to the clever Bengal
While it is more often you see dog’s training, you can still own a beautiful cat that is easily trainable – the possibilities can be endless!
As most cat owners will attest to, a cat is easy to become addicted to.
These gorgeous creatures have been adored for centuries, and often become part of a household for the rest of your life.
Dedicated Cats: Here are the 10 most loyal breeds of beautiful cat that will be devoted to their family
Reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.
So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.