By Graham Falk
Published 30th Aug 2022, 15:49 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 20:54 BST

Here are 10 gorgeous cat breeds that are most likely to learn tricks the easiest.

The popularity of cats continues to grow across the world - and it really is no surprise!

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

A Pixiebob cat breed can be taught you walk on a leash. They are very calm, composed and intelligent breeds.

1. Pixiebob

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily.

2. American Shorthair

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks.

3. Ocicat

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!

4. Turkish Van

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

