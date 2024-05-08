Worshipped for centuries, it is easy to understand how people can become obsessed with cats the world over.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Turkish Angora The Turkish Angora is a curious, playful and intelligent breed that thrives on a bond with one particular person in their household. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Siamese Siamese cats are vocal, beautiful and smart. Their outgoing nature makes them very playful, and they will seek out your attention when they want playtime (which is often). Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Siberian Forest Friendly, social, brave and strong, the Siberian Forest is an ancient cat that remains easygoing and affectionate. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Abyssinian This charming breed of cat is a real athlete and loves a run around. Occasionally mischievous, the Abyssinian is often referred to as "the clown" breed of cat. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales