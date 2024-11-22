Top Working Dogs 2024: These are the 10 most useful breeds of adorable working dog - including the loving Labrador 🐕

It’s been a boom time for pets over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels and one-in-three UK households now have at least one four-legged friend.

There are a huge number of pedigree dogs – 221 to be exact – along with numerous crossbreeds, and some of them have a very particular set of skills that make them very useful to fulfil certain tasks.

From army and police dogs, to sight and hearing dogs, they help make all our lives better.

And for those looking for a puppy, they can also make wonderful family pets, with a great combination of intelligence and empathy.

Here are the 10 most useful breeds of working dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . German Shepherd It would perhaps be quicker to list the jobs a German Shepherd can't do. They are the ultimate in working dog, used by the army and police, as therapy dogs, in airports to sniff out drugs, as guard dogs, for personal protection, and numerous other tasks.

2 . Giant Schnauzer A true renaissance dog, the Giant Schnauzer is equally at home as a guard dog, a search and rescue dog, a police dog or a herding dog. In Europe they are also used as cart dogs, pulling along supplies or even people.

3 . Rottweiler Perhaps the ultimate guard dog, the Rottweiler has been used for this purpose since ancient Rome, but isn't a one trick pony. This breed also make wonderful customs, military and police dogs - while they have a softer side perfect for a therapy dog.

4 . Labrador Retriever The UK's favourite dog is more than just a pretty face. Originally used by hunters to retrieve game, Labradors still carry out this task as gun dogs, but are also popular as service dogs, guide dogs and hearing dogs.