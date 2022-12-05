2. Guppy

Second place goes to the Guppy - also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish - which have large multi-coloured tails and originally come from northeast South America. In common with some other common aquarium fish, they live-birth their young, rather than laying eggs. Many fish owners have been delighted to wake up one morning to find tiny Guppy babies have arrived overnight.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images