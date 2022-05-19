A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Staffordshire Bull Terrier names.

1. Diesel The top dog when it comes to Staffordshire Bull Terrier names is Diesel. As well as being a type of oil, named after engineer Rudolph Diesel, it's a shortened version of the German name Dietrich.

2. Luna Second spot for most popular Staffy name goes to Luna. This is one of the most popular names for dogs generally and comes from the Latin for 'moon'.

3. Lola The final podium position for Staffordshire Bull Terriers goes to Lola. It's a Spanish name that's a shortened form of Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.

4. Rocky Rocky is the fourth most common name with Staffordshire Bull Terrier owners. It shows the enduring popularity of the Rocky films, starring Sylvester Stallone as the titular American boxer.