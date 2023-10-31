Pub Dogs: These are the 10 adorable dog breeds that will love your local - including the loving Labrador 🐶
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Now that around one in three households have a pet, more business owners are looking to offer pet-friendly services to attract the lucrative pet parent market.
This is particularly true of pubs, many of which now offer bowls of water, free treats, and even dog menus including doggy beer.
Of course, just because a pup is dog-friendly that doesn’t mean your dog is pub-friendly, with certain breeds far more likely to behave well and curl up under your table while you enjoy a drink and a meal.
The perfect pub dog doesn’t bark, is sociable and happy to accept pats from strangers, but also happy to lie next to you when not getting any attention.
Here are the breeds of dog most likely to fit the bill.
