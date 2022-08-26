Top Police Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make amazing police dogs - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
It takes a special combination of canine attributes to make it as the ultimate police dog – and these are the breeds that have the right stuff.
A big number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Of course, dogs don’t just make great pets – they also carry out a range of jobs, including working for law enforcement services.
The perfect police dog is intelligent, dedicated, hard working and able to understand and act on commands quickly and effectively.
In fact, they have a range of attributes that also make them a positive addition to any family home – as well as police station.
So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make the best police dogs.
Read more: