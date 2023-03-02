2 . Labrador Retriever

Perhaps not surprisingly, Labradors take the top spot. These exceptionally, loyal, loving and friendly dogs have earned their place as one of the nation's favourite breeds. Their intelligence, patience and gentle nature has made them a perfect guide dog and service dog as well as family pet. Labradors love water, companionship, and food - they are the most likely dog to be obese. So it's best to keep them active and well exercised.

Photo: Getty Images