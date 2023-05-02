All Sections
Top Guard Dogs: These are the 10 most alert breeds of adorable dog to protect your home and family - including the brave German Shepherd 🐕

As demand for puppies continues to soar post-lockdown, here are the breeds that are perfect for those looking for a courageous guard dog.

By David Hepburn
Published 20th Jul 2021, 13:57 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:25 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Some are looking for a dog that will make them feel safer in their own home – and, with many guard dogs also affectionate and loyal, they can make great all-round family pets.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for to protect your property and family, according to the American Kennel Club.

Another hugely popular choice in the UK, the Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred to fight and make brave, compact muscular and tenacious guard dogs. They are also incredibly loyal and loving.

A breed that sometimes get a bad reputation for being aggressive, a well-bred Rottweiler will only show aggression when it, its home or its family are under threat. When not on guard dog duty they are calm, confident, loving and playful.

There's a reason that German Shepherds are popular with the police and army - they are alert, fast, strong, and make great guard dogs. The popular breed - they are a regular in the annual top 10 favourite UK dogs list - are also affectionate and great with kids.

Developed in Germany as a hunting dog, Boxers will take the job of protecting their family very seriously, but are also very affectionate.

