Popular Girl Dog Names: Here are the top 10 female puppy names in the world - including loving Luna 🐕

If you’re poised to get a cuddly new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog breed owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Sep 2021, 16:32 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:28 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries all over the world – from Denmark to Costa Rica – and created the ultimate multi-national list of monikers for your mutt.

Here are their top 10 female names for dogs.

Luna is top dog when it comes to female puppy names. The name is Latin for moon and Luna was a moon goddess in Roman mythology.

1. Luna

Luna is top dog when it comes to female puppy names. The name is Latin for moon and Luna was a moon goddess in Roman mythology.

The second most popular female puppy name globally is Bella. The name means 'beautiful' in several languages, including Italian, Spanish and Greek.

2. Bella

The second most popular female puppy name globally is Bella. The name means 'beautiful' in several languages, including Italian, Spanish and Greek.

Lola takes the bronze medal position for female dog names worldwide. It's a short form of the name Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.

3. Lola

Lola takes the bronze medal position for female dog names worldwide. It's a short form of the name Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.

In fourth place is another name with a less-than-cheery-meaning. Molly means 'sea of bitterness'.

4. Molly

In fourth place is another name with a less-than-cheery-meaning. Molly means 'sea of bitterness'.

